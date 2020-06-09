London Fashion Week announces provisional digital schedule

The British Fashion Council has unveiled the provisional schedule for its first digital-only London Fashion Week set to launch on June 12, which will merge womenswear and menswear.

The provisional LFW digital schedule features more than 100 designers and brands, including Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Hill and Friends, Lou Dalton, Louise Gray, Mulberry and Nicholas Daley, who will take part across the three main streams - the main schedule, the explore section and the designer profiles showcasing introductions to the brands.

There will be 34 designers taking part in the official LFW digital schedule, with designers, brands, retailers and universities, opting to showcase new collections, hosting panel discussions, displaying creative films and live performances. This schedule will have a number of specific timed moments, which will take place from Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14, but organisers have stated that once the content has been published, it will be available to watch at any point.

Highlights include Charles Jeffrey Loverboy launching his new capsule collection with a live-stream, while Hussein Chalayan will be doing a live ‘In Conversation’ with Elise By Olsen as well as presenting a film with behind the scenes footage of the making-of his SS20 collection, and Bianca Saunders will be launching a new Zine as well as host a panel discussion with Joshua Woods, Jess Cole and Matt Holmes.

In addition, Robyn Lynch who will be presenting a one-off capsule collection supported by Rapha with a film documenting the making of the collection with a lookbook, London-based label Ka Wa Key will premiere ‘There’s No Place Like Home,’ menswear designer Lou Dalton will launch a new lookbook alongside a conversation with the creative minds working with her on her new collection, documentary photographer Mark Neville, Gordon Richardson and Stuart Williamson fashion Editor Fantastic Man, and Louise Gray will launch a film into her world featuring new pieces to be launched online and for wholesale orders.

Nicholas Daley will present ‘The Abstract Truth’, a behind-the-scenes film of his AW20 collection by Amy Douglas, emerging designer Nabil Nayal will present his tenth collection, Chapter X: The Archives in Blue with new unseen footage, taking a retrospective look at his archives and hero pieces, while Preen by Thornton Bregazzi will present a season-less campaign, and British heritage brand Mulberry will host an exclusive performance as part of their virtual ‘My Local Series’.

Designers including Nicholas Daley, Lou Dalton, Hussein Chalayan and Mulberry to feature as part of LFW

The platform will also see Central Saint Martins MA Fashion presenting the Class of 2021 Fieldwork material produced at a distance and the University of Westminster MA Menswear graduates presenting their collections digitally.

Other brands on the schedule include 8ON8, Ahluwalia, Daniel W Fletcher, Hill and Friends, JordanLuca, LYpH, Marques' Almeida, Matthew Miller, Natasha Zinko x DuoLtd, Palmer//Harding, Per Götesson, Pronounce, Raeburn, Rixo, Shoop, Stephen Jones, Teatum Jones, Tiscar Espadas, and Xu Zhi.

Additionally, 33 brands will also feature on the Explore section, with either new content or assets from their current collections, along with many more activating profiles for a presence on the platform.

Highlights will include the British Fashion Council Fashion Forum Podcast, the world’s first interactive luxury styling game Drest will showcase the best of British designers, Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief at British Vogue and Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London will discuss the global outcry against systemic racism, and how London's recovery from Covid-19 must address this and other inequalities in our society, and the LFW Designer Diaries will share an insight into the life of various LFW designers including Bethany Williams, Daniel W. Fletcher, Lou Dalton, Preen, Rixo and Roksanda.

The digital schedule also features a number of retailers including John Lewis, which has teamed up with the BFC to celebrate fashion and the power of self-expression by asking the nation to dress-up in an outfit that brings them joy, and share videos of themselves creating their very own catwalk moment in their home to raise money for charity.

JD.com, and LFW China ambassador Hu Bing have created three films to celebrate and spotlight three key British brands, A-Cold-Wall*, Paul Smith and Smythson, and London destinations St James’s and Regent Street will host a panel discussion about the future of retail and how looking to our heritage can help futureproof industry decisions.

There will also be content from Farfetch, Joyce, LN-CC, GR8 Japan, and Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées.

Within the final stream, designer profiles, more than 100 designers will have profile pages introducing their brands, sharing their latest work and social media activity, as well as links to line sheets and contacts for sales and press requests.

London Fashion Week’s digital platform launches on June 12.

Image: London Fashion Week, Facebook