London Fashion Week boosted with funding from the government

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has confirmed that the UK government will continue to support London Fashion Week (LFW) as part of a Creative Industries package to bolster growth.

LFW, one of the four global fashion weeks alongside New York, Milan and Paris, will receive 2 million pounds in funding from the new 77-million-pound government support package to grow the economy and boost UK creative industries by 50 billion pounds and add a million more jobs by 2030.

The government said in a statement that the funding was an acknowledgement of “UK excellence in holding international showcase events,” and will support LFW from 2023 to 2025.

The BFC added that the funding would enable the not-for-profit organisation to “amplify” the work of the British fashion industry, from highly creative start-ups to global fashion brands to an international audience, while coordinating a city-wide celebration of fashion and cultural experiences.

UK government to support LFW until 2025 with 2 million pounds in funding

The announcement was in tandem with confirmation that the BFC will lead a Circular Fashion Innovation Network to accelerate a Circular Fashion Eco-system through the Institute of Positive Fashion in partnership with UK Fashion & Textiles (UKFT).

The Circular Fashion Innovation Network, funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), will be aligned to the BFC’s Institute of Positive Fashion and will work in partnership with UKFT to convene industry, academia and innovators to accelerate work and expertise needed to create a Circular Fashion Eco-System in the UK with an innovation-led mindset.

The programme has six main areas of focus: recycling infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing, circular business models, novel technology, diverse and future-proof workforce and green growth. The BFC and UKFT aim to set out their collective roadmap for change in the next few months.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, said: “The British fashion industry leads in creativity and its founders and entrepreneurs are leading innovators in their field. However, in order to responsibly grow businesses at a time of great change requires platforms, support and coordination.

“We look forward to working with industry and government to support the UK in retaining its reputation as creative leaders in a global industry and to develop its ability to responsibly and collectively address how we accelerate to a leading Circular Fashion Eco-System in the UK.”

Adam Mansell, chief executive at UKFT, added: “Sustainable manufacturing and recycling infrastructure will be key drivers in the move to a circular fashion ecosystem here in the UK. We’re excited to work with the BFC to support our industry to connect, collaborate and share experiences to build the most resilient, sustainable, and competitive sector for future generations.”