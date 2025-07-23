London Fashion Week SS26 will have 18 percent more designers showing on-schedule

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has released the provisional London Fashion Week (LFW) schedule for the spring/summer 2026 season, taking place from September 18 to 22 across the British capital city.

The showcase marks the BFC’s new chief executive, Laura Weir’s first season in charge and will feature an 18 percent increase in on-schedule designers, showing physically and digitally, reflecting Weir’s plans to drive forward the “next British fashion era”.

In a statement, the BFC said that the SS26 schedule for September signals a “bold new era” for British fashion and LFW, due to the renewed focus from Weir on cultural relevance, global competitiveness and meaningful support for talent.

Weir added that the schedule reflects “a designer-first approach” to LFW, while being “ambitious, purposeful and rooted in the creative energy that defines the city”.

This comes after Weir said in her speech at the BFC summer party that it was “time to reset,” to attract talent back to London from Paris, Milan and Berlin to revitalise the fashion economy for British designers. Key strategies unveiled included waiving show fees for designer members showing physically in September and doubling the BFC’s investment in the guest programme to bring more international buyers and press to London.

Burberry AW25 catwalk show at LFW Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Key names in the five-day provisional schedule include Burberry, Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha, Di Petsa, Harris Reed, and Richard Quinn. Several brands are also marking significant milestones with Roksanda celebrating the brand’s 20th year, while Lulu Kennedy’s long-standing talent incubator, Fashion East, will mark its 25th anniversary.

This season, LFW favourite JW Anderson will not host a catwalk show for his signature label, but rather a “special evening” event in collaboration with the BFC on September 19 to celebrate the relaunch of the brand into a lifestyle label centred around “objects of elevated craftsmanship,” with curated fashion collections alongside homeware and artisanal goods.

Conner Ives, autumn/winter 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

As always, emerging brands will take centre stage at LFW, including BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner Conner Ives, who will be returning to the catwalk, as will cult label Chopova Lowena, and Patrick McDowell, this year’s winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Other highlights include an LFW debut from Indian designer Anamika Khanna, as well as debut catwalk showcases from Dreaming Eli, Kseniaschnaider, and Rory William Docherty, while Kyle Ho, Lucia Safdie, and adaptive fashion brand Unhidden will host standalone presentations.

BFC announces provisional London Fashion Week schedule for September

Following the Department for Culture, Media and Sport recommitting its support to the BFC NewGen show space for the next four years, the NewGen designers will continue to showcase from 180 Strand.

The 2025/26 BFC NewGen scheme includes new recipients’ womenswear brands Aletta and Ewusie; Louther, who previously showed as part of Fashion East; Liza Keane, who has become known for her avant-garde and sculpted wearable art creations made from upcycled and deadstock fabrics; fashion and knitwear designer Oscar Ouyang; and jewellery brands The Ouze and Octi.

They will be joined by returning designers Aaron Esh, Charlie Constantinou, Johanna Parv, Karoline Vitto, Kazna Asker, Lueder, Pauline Dujancourt, Steve O Smith, The Winter House, Tolu Coker, and Yaku.

Pauline Dujancourt, autumn/winter 2025 collection backstage at London Fashion Week Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

LFW will also bridge the gap between “culture and commerce” this September with several retail-led activations, including with stylist Harry Lambert launching a ‘Disney x Zara’ collection at Selfridges, and H&M returning to the schedule with a co-ed catwalk show to present its autumn/winter 2025 women’s and men’s collections to reinforce its “elevated design direction”. In a statement earlier this month, H&M said the event would be more of a full-scale fashion experience than simply a catwalk show, featuring “striking visuals, curated music and a distinct atmosphere that celebrates self-expression”. Last year, the retailer hosted a ‘Brat’ themed collaborative event with Charli XCX.

Other designers in the on-schedule line-up include Bora Aksu, Mithridate, Noon by Noor, Rixo, Harri, Labrum London, Edeline Lee, Kent & Curwen, Jenn Lee, Talia Byre, Temperley London, Susan Fang, Malone Souliers, and Ashish.