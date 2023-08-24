Lookfantastic launches new foundation finder tool

Online beauty retailer Lookfantastic has launched a new data-driven e-commerce beauty tool designed to match customers with their perfect foundation shade.

The Lookfantastic Foundation Finder will “revolutionise search for perfect foundation," explains the retailer, as it combines cutting-edge technology with scientific precision to bring in-store, personalised shade matching experience online.

The beauty tool uses data from over 3,400 foundation samples, including L'Oréal Luxe brands Lancôme, YSL, Armani, IT Cosmetics and Nars, which have been analysed using a spectrophotometer to provide detailed information on the colour and finish of each foundation under different lighting conditions.

The patent-pending software allows customers to discover and shop for their ideal foundation after completing a simple beauty questionnaire asking about current products being used, preferred coverage and foundation type, as well as complexion finish.

The tool then determines the closest match, as perceived by the human eye, which is then grouped into two categories - exact match and close match for shade, tone and texture, filtering out the foundations that don’t meet the customer’s complexion requirements.

Lookfantastic said it has created the Foundation Finder to build consumer confidence during the online shopping experience whilst acknowledging individual preferences.

Keely Gough, managing director of Lookfantastic, said in a statement: " Our Foundation Finder is a breakthrough innovation aimed to empower our customers to take the guesswork out of discovering their perfect shade and product match.

“Celebrating inclusivity and individuality sits at the heart of our strategy, so we made it a priority to design our Foundation Finder to cater to a wide range of skin tones and textures, ensuring that everyone feels seen, valued and beautiful.”