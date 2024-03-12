L’Oréal launches Melasyl to address skin pigmentation

Beauty giant L’Oréal Groupe has launched a groundbreaking molecule called Melasyl, designed to address localised pigmentation issues that lead to age spots and post-acne marks.

According to a recent worldwide epidemiological study on pigmentary disorders, conducted by La Roche Posay, half of all people report having at least one skin pigmentation issue. L’Oréal states that its formulations contain a new proprietary ingredient that works inclusively, across all skin tones, to address pigmented marks on the skin and improve their appearance.

Melasyl is the result of rigorous tests involving 121 scientific studies and 18 years of research, added L’Oréal, and when utilised in cosmetic products it can help provide a more even, natural skin tone, addressing even the most persistent marks.

Anne Colonna, global head of advanced research at L’Oréal Groupe, said in a statement: “With half of all people reporting skin pigmentation issues and a third of these experiencing lower quality of life as a result, the impact of visible spots or post-acne marks is clearly more than skin-deep.

“Melasyl is a first-of-its kind ingredient that helps to address localised skin pigmentation issues, with proven efficacy and wide accessibility that will enable more people to regain their self-confidence.”

L’Oréal formulations containing Melasyl it adds will improve the appearance of existing dark spots, including persistent ones, with clinically demonstrated efficacy and safety across all skin tones. It has already been integrated into the formulation for La Roche Posay’s Mela B3 franchise, including MelaB3 serum and MelaB3 SPF30, and will follow up with future product launches with L’Oréal Paris and Vichy.