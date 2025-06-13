Louis Vuitton kits out Real Madrid

LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton and Spanish football and basketball club Real Madrid have announced a multi-year partnership. The French fashion house will provide formal travel attire for the men’s and women’s professional football teams, as well as the men’s basketball team, Louis Vuitton announced on Friday, June 13.

For the first time, Louis Vuitton placed its tailoring "at the service of athletes whose sporting achievements extend far beyond the stadiums".

Caroline Weir and Athenea del Castillo in ‘Louis Vuitton x Real Madrid’ collection Credits: Louis Vuitton

"We are proud to support a club whose history, marked by countless national and international victories, continues to inspire generations," said Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari. "Louis Vuitton and Real Madrid share fundamental values that have led them to the top of their respective disciplines, driven by a continuous quest for excellence, “self-improvement” and a spirit of innovation."

The Louis Vuitton menswear atelier, led by creative director Pharrell Williams, will be responsible for the collections created specifically for the players and other team members of the Spanish professional club. These include ready-to-wear clothing, shoes and accessories to be worn at official events, as well as pieces, bags and backpacks tailored to the players’ travels. The focus is on a subtle balance of comfort, performance and elegance.

"Real Madrid stands for excellence and evolution – always striving forward," said Williams. "This energy fuels what we do at Louis Vuitton. This wardrobe was created to move with that same spirit – pieces that travel with purpose, strength and style."

Dani Ceballos in ‘Louis Vuitton x Real Madrid’ collection with matching suitcase Credits: Louis Vuitton

The ‘Louis Vuitton x Real Madrid’ collections are intended solely for the teams and will not be available for sale.