Louis Vuitton ranks as most valuable luxury company in Interbrand’s 2021 Top Global Brands

Louis Vuitton has ranked as the most valuable luxury company in Interbrand’s 2021 Top Global Brands report.

The French luxury maison ranks at number 13 and is the only fashion company featured in the top 20. Chanel and Hermès rank as numbers 22 and 23 respectively. The top three spots are taken by tech giants Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. H&M and Zara are ranked 43 and 45 in the report, which also sees beauty giants l’Oreal and Sephora rank at 53 and 100.

Sephora is the only new entry in the list, which perhaps represents a stabilising market following the disruptive effects of the pandemic in 2020. According to Sephora CEO Martin Brok, Sephora’s success derives from the exceptional work of the company’s 35,000 employees, which has transformed Sephora into a luxury ‘love mark’ for many consumers.

Sephora’s entrance makes the LVMH Group the first conglomerate to have five brands in the Best Global Brands ranking (Sephora, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co (92), Hennessy (95) and Dior (77). Burberry is the only British fashion company listed and ranks at 97. Other luxury brands featured in the top hundred include Gucci (33) and Prada (94). Sportswear giants Nike and Adidas rank at 11 and 49 respectively.

Combined value over 2,6 trillion dollars

Against a background of profound global economic, social and technological change, the 2021 Best Global Brands report recorded the largest brand growth ever. The combined value of the top 100 brands increased from 2,3 trillion dollars in 2020 to nearly 2,7 trillion in 2021, an overall increase of 15 percent.

The fastest growing, most valuable and top performing sector remains technology. The digital trends that have underpinned strong growth in this sector show no sign of abating and the different professional and personal ways in which consumers rely on cloud- based technology, artificial intelligence, streaming and subscription-based services bolster this sector. Technology’s representation in the rankings reflects this; the top three brands, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, make up 62.3 percent of the total value of the top ten brands.