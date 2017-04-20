Louis Vuitton staging cruise show at I.M. Pei's Miho Museum

Cruise shows are known for taking place at some of the most unexpected venues imaginable. From Gucci's 2017 cruise show at Westminster Abbey to Chanel's 2017 cruise show in Cuba, designers often search for the most headline worthy places to showcase their resort looks. After taking their cruise collection to Rio de Janeiro in anticipation of the 2016 Summer Olympics, Louis Vuitton has set its sights on I.M. Pei's Miho Museum in Kyoto, Japan for their next cruise show scheduled to take place May 14.

The museum features a huge tunnel leading to a structure with a steel-and-glass roof, along with a floor and walls made from beige colored limestone from France.

Louis Vuitton staging cruise show in Kyoto

“We’ve always made architecture a very integral part of our story,” said Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, to WWD. “When I launched cruise when I came here, it had to be exotic, it had to be places that you knew of but that you never went to."

Louis Vuitton has a longstanding history with Japan. The Mon family's crest is what inspired their iconic monogram pattern. In 1978, Tokyo also became home to a Louis Vuitton boutique. Louis Vuitton has also collaborated with prominent Japanese artists, such as Takashi Murakami, who was behind the brand's famous Murakami bag, one of the most major It bags in the company's history.

Japan has been getting plenty of attention from French luxury brands lately. On Wednesday , Dior opened their new five-story boutique in the Ginza district , and celebrated by hosting two shows, one couture and one menswear. Given Japan's moderate growth in the luxury goods sector, it is slowly becoming retailers new country to watch.

Photo via: Miho.or.jp