Louis Vuitton to show cruise collection in Isola Bella

Remember when designers signed a pledge to make fashion shows simpler? To lessen the environmental impact and curb C02 emissions? To reduce unnecessary travel, high expenditure and do away with over the top production?

Well, that pledge was signed by only a select few brands at the height of the pandemic, and it seems to be a sentiment of another time. With Cruise season coming up, and Versace showing on Thursday in Los Angeles, the international catwalk calendar is back and far away locations are more relevant than ever for publicity and client relations.

The resort and cruise collections have always been about dreamy locales, dedicated to luxury brands' high net worth clientele, who need fashion novelty outside of the ready-to-wear season.

Leading the Cruise season is Louis Vuitton, who will show its collection in the majestic Isola Bella, in Piedmont, Italy.

Isola Bella, which is just 30 minutes from Milan, is full of spots suitable for a show of Louis Vuitton’s stature, but the setting will be the seventeenth-century Palazzo Borromeo with its sumptuous gardens.

The show will be held on 24th May.