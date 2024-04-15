Louis Vuitton ventures into the world of audio with inaugural podcast series

Louis Vuitton has ventured into the world of audio with its inaugural podcast series, "Louis Vuitton [Extended]," hosted by journalist and fashion filmmaker Loïc Prigent.

Releasing two episodes monthly, each lasting between 20 to 40 minutes, the podcast delves into the Maison's cultural landmarks and creative endeavors.

In a media release the company said through intimate conversations with diverse talents spanning art, design, sports, and more, listeners gain exclusive insights into Louis Vuitton's iconic events and bold collaborations.

The inaugural episode features Pharrell Williams discussing his debut as Men's Creative Director. Subsequent episodes explore the House's heritage with Pierre-Louis Vuitton, conversations with luminaries like architect Frank Gehry, and interviews with influential figures like curator Sarah Andelman and fencer Enzo Lefort.

Fashion brands are increasingly look to engage with their audience in new and immersive ways, creating deeper connections and fostering brand loyalty. At the upcoming Cannes Film Festival Saint Laurent will showcase three films it recently produced. Additionally, at this week’s Milan Design Week a plethora of fashion houses, from Gucci and Bottega Veneta to Loro Piana and Armani Casa, are showcasing links to the design world, showcasing their creativity via new storytelling initiatives.