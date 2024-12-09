Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami: the return of an iconic collaboration

French luxury house Louis Vuitton celebrates its historic collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Louis Vuitton has announced via its social media channels the reissue of its iconic collection with Takashi Murakami. First presented in 2002, this collaboration marked a turning point in the world of fashion, popularising new forms of interaction with art. From this point on, numerous collections followed, making the artist's reinterpretation of the brand's monogram one of Louis Vuitton's most distinctive visual codes.

The collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami inspired many other luxury houses to partner with contemporary artists. Over the years, these pieces have gained prestige, coming to be considered authentic works of art for collectors.

Aware of the success of these collections and the impact that a name like Takashi Murakami has on consumer habits, Louis Vuitton is anticipating the arrival of its reissue with a vibrant and colourful promotional video, designed by the artist himself. The pieces will be available from 1 January 2025, offering Louis Vuitton a memorable start to the year.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English.