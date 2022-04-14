LoveShackFancy collaborates with Sophia Webster

Womenswear brand LoveShackFancy has unveiled a collaboration with British footwear designer Sophia Webster for summer.

Launching on April 14, the footwear collection includes wedges, heels, sandals and pumps featuring LoveShackFancy’s romantic floral prints adorned with Sophia Webster's signature butterfly wings, crystal buckles and hand-worked leather flowers.

The seven-piece collection has been designed to complement the womenswear label’s tiered dresses and includes open and closed toe, high and mid heels styles to ensure “there’s something for anyone who celebrates femininity”.

Image: LoveShackFancy x Sophia Webster

Commenting on the collection, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy told FashionUnited over e-mail: “Our collaboration with Sophia Webster is truly the stuff that dreams are made of. I couldn’t be more obsessed with how this collection turned out. Each shoe has a personality of its own and they’re the perfect statement piece for all your sweet, summertime looks.

“Doused in our all-over signature pastel floral prints combined with Sophia’s butterfly wings, crystal buckles and leather flowers they couldn’t be more of a perfect pair. From mules to heels to sandals there’s a slipper for every Cinderella out there. I can’t wait to pair these beauties with our vibrant looks for this upcoming season.”

Image: LoveShackFancy x Sophia Webster

The LoveShackFancy x Sophia Webster footwear will be available from both LoveShackFancy.com, SophiaWebster.com and major department stores in the US, with prices ranging from 550 to 995 US dollars.

Image: LoveShackFancy x Sophia Webster