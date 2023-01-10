LoveShackFancy launches first branded activewear collection

Womenswear brand LoveShackFancy, known for its vintage-inspired feminine aesthetic, is launching its first branded collection of activewear.

After successful collaborations with Beach Riot and Bandier, the fashion and lifestyle brand is branching out on its own with its first curated line of performance wear that merges its feminine signature floral prints with high-quality activewear.

The debut collection consists of nine styles for “girls on-the-go” including sports bras, leggings, biker shorts, tanks, athletic dresses and skirts, in three prints: a pink floral, a vibrant blue hibiscus, and a cream, neutral bouquet. The activewear pieces are made with a breathable, lightweight fabric that is a combination of 72 percent nylon and 28 percent spandex, designed to offer a comfortable yet functional elevated design tailored to the wearer's movement.

Image: LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy debuts activewear line for women

In the press release, LoveShackFancy adds that the pieces are intended for low-impact and high-intensity workouts, leisurewear for lounging, and for going out.

The collection also includes cosy waffle knit Henleys and joggers.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director at LoveShackFancy, said: “Launching active has been a dream of mine for so long. So many of our customers are always on the go, whether that’s attending a workout or running around the city, and we want our girls to be able to wear their florals, and feel confident everywhere they are.

“We wanted to create a collection that was elevated and functional, yet still super chic and feminine. From sports bras to leggings to athletic dresses there’s truly a piece for every type of flow you’re feeling.”

Image: LoveShackFancy

The debut activewear collection will be available for purchase from January 10 in all LoveShackFancy stores, including the brand’s first international store that opened in London at the end of 2022, as well as online. Sizes range from XXS to XXL with pricing ranging from 115 to 195 US dollars.

Image: LoveShackFancy