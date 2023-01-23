LoveShackFancy launches home furnishing for kids and teens

Womenswear brand LoveShackFancy is expanding its vintage-inspired aesthetic to interiors for kids and teens with a collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

The collaboration marks LoveShackFancy’s first and only home furnishings design partnership in the children’s and teen’s market, pairing its signature floral and romantic aesthetic with the sustainability and craftsmanship of the Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen brands.

Image: LoveShackFancy x Pottery Barn Kids

The collections feature textiles, occasional furniture, decorative accessories, backpacks, and décor, featuring “enchanting” prints inspired by LoveShackFancy’s designs to give kids and teens the opportunity “to create a dream-like space that is elegant and fun”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, said in a statement: “We are beyond excited to finally complete this dream collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen to expand our whimsical prints into new products.

“We’ve chosen our favourite florals to adorn their elevated furniture so that teens and children are able to bring a piece of the LoveShackFancy spirit into their homes.”

Image: LoveShackFancy x Pottery Barn Kids

Jennifer Kellor, president of Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, added: “Collaborating with LoveShackFancy to bring their signature aesthetic of delicate florals and romantic details into baby, kids and teen rooms has been a true pleasure. The collection we’ve designed together is the culmination of our teams partnering to reimagine the spirit and style of LoveShackFancy into new product categories.”

The LoveShackFancy kids and teen collections are exclusively available at Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.