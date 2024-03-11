LoveShackFancy launches pop-up shop on Roblox

New York-based fashion, lifestyle and beauty brand LoveShackFancy has teamed up with Stratosphere Studios to launch an immersive pop-up shop on the metaverse platform Roblox.

The activation will run in Roblox’s ‘Family Life’ shopping district until April 8, and brings LoveShackFancy's feminine, whimsical aesthetic and charm to the metaverse. The pop-up will allow users to explore curated outfits, capture selfies, and elevate their virtual wardrobes with exclusive, limited-edition LoveShackFancy items.

LoveShackFancy has launched the activation to target “GenZ fashionistas,” the next generation of shoppers who spend significant time in virtual environments. According to Roblox's digital expression survey last year, 84 percent of Gen Z say their physical style has been inspired by their avatar's style.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, said in a statement: "We're thrilled to bring our signature joy to the metaverse with the debut of our LoveShackFancy digital wonderland of boutiques. It's beyond exciting to see the spirit of LoveShackFancy captured virtually and be able to play digital dress-up in bows, pink and florals in a virtual wardrobe and connect with other LoveShackFancy besties and creators online. It's a whole new, beautiful world!"