Lucy & Yak launch new sub-brand offering a “more muted, tranquil approach”

Socially and environmentally conscious British lifestyle brand Lucy & Yak, known for its colourful and joyful clothing, is launching a new sub-brand, L&Y, which will offer clothing that makes a statement “in a more understated way”.

Launching in September, L&Y will debut with small, “thoughtful” drops throughout the season, offering a “more muted, tranquil approach” to dressing with playful silhouettes and calming tones and prints, while maintaining the values that define Lucy & Yak, including sustainability, inclusivity, ethical production, and high-quality fabrics.

The new sub-brand is described as a “natural extension” of the brand and has been designed to complement Lucy & Yak’s collections by catering to a different mood and customer - those who seek more toned-down pieces.

The hope is that the new line will serve both the Lucy & Yak core community, while also extending its reach to a wider customer base.

Commenting on the launch, Lucy Greenwood, co-founder of Lucy & Yak, said in a statement: “L&Y has actually always been with us, now we’re putting a label on it! Over the years, we’ve been testing different prints, colours, and shapes to see what our customers love, and it’s become clear that we have both the customers who love the colourful dopamine dressing that Lucy & Yak is known for, and the customers who prefer our earthier colours and paired back prints.

“We want to be able to bring joyful clothing to both of these customers, which is why we’ve introduced L&Y - I’m so excited to see what our customers think of it.”

L&Y will debut with a small collection for autumn/winter 2025 ahead of a wider offering for spring/summer 2026.