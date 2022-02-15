Luke Edward Hall launches Chateau Orlando

Artist and designer Luke Edward Hall is fusing fashion and interiors for his new lifestyle brand Chateau Orlando, backed by the Wemanage Group, the Milan-based strategic consulting firm.

Wemanage Group is the brand’s main investor and is injecting both capital and “extensive market know-how” through its four subsidiaries Wemanage, K-448, Arebour and 1984/PR to launch the brand described as a new fashion and lifestyle brand for the person and home.

Chateau Orlando will be creatively helmed by Hall, who has previously worked with Lanvin, Gant, Rowing Blazers, and Burberry, and will encompass art, interiors and product design, fashion and writing that incorporates his love of “hazy romanticism and vivid storytelling”.

Image: Chateau Orlando photography by Billal Taright

The brand will launch with a “bold and optimistic” knitwear collection, which takes inspiration from Hall’s eclectic mix of influences from ancient and contemporary art to gardens, 1980s pop music, folklore and mythology, books, and travel.

‘Postcards from the Castle’ features jumpers, cardigans, knitted vests and polo shirts, alongside trays and posters that evoke vignettes of medieval castles and ancient botanical gardens.

Commenting on the inspiration for the debut collection, Hall said in a statement: “When creating our trellis, leaf and flower patterns, I imagined stumbling into a lost garden within the walls of a medieval castle on a brilliant spring afternoon, falling under its spell and setting up home there among the ancient trees and crenelations.”

Image: Chateau Orlando photography by Billal Taright

Chateau Orlando will be available from its own e-commerce platform, and via a pop-up within Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche in Paris, produced in collaboration with furniture gallery ODA Paris.

The brand has also collaborated with luggage manufacturer L/Uniform on a range of logo backpacks, pouches, and tote bags. ‘L/Uniform x Chateau Orlando’ will launch as part of the Left Bank department store's 'X' exhibition, a store-wide mash-up of unexpected associations between brands.

Hall added: “This is our very first collaboration, and so a special one. Working with some of my favourite L/Uniform styles, backpacks, pouches and tote bags that come emblazoned with the Chateau Orlando logo and a drawing by me, inspired by our debut collection ‘Postcards from the Castle’.”