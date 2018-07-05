LuLaRoe announces apparel licensing deal with Evel Knievel brand

LuLaRoe has signed a two-year apparel licensing partnership with the Evel Knievel family brand to launch men’s, women’s and children’s clothing ranges inspired by the American stunt performer.

The collaboration launches this summer with select pieces from the LuLaRoe American Dreams Collection, a modern vintage collection that pays tribute to the All-American vibe of the 70’s, celebrating the spirit of love, freedom, family, and community, as well as a special ode to Knievel, with the iconic Evel Knievel ‘Moto 33’ photo serving as inspiration for the collections prints.

"We are so excited to partner with the Evel Knievel family and pay tribute to his legacy," said Mark Stidham, chief executive and co-founder of LuLaRoe in a press statement. "He was such an important part of our country's history and his spirit continues to influence future generations. He is a true example of what it takes to achieve the American Dream.”

Stidham added: “This partnership is one of our first steps in evolving the brand to serve independent fashion retailers and their customers with collaborations that pay tribute to great dads and great role models."

The American Dreams collection features men's, women's and children's options including T-shirts, dresses and leggings in prints and patterns, with prices starting at 23 US dollars.

The collaboration comes as the California-based LuLaRoe celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Image: courtesy of LuLaRoe