Lululemon launches new limited-edition capsule collection with Disney

Canadian activewear brand Lululemon has partnered with Disney to launch a new, limited-edition collection inspired by both brands’ recognition of the importance of well-being through movement, practicing joy, and appreciating the fun moments in life.

The new 34-piece collection features exclusive versions of classic Lululemon performance styles and casual pieces with graphics from Disney’s archive, as well as a contemporary take on Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Disney x Lululemon new limited edition capsule collection Credits: Disney

Unveiled on November 12, the collection is being promoted through the new “Happily Ever Active” campaign, which calls on shoppers to enjoy the joy of movement. The campaign features Lululemon ambassadors such as NBA player Jordan Clarkson; ice dancer and Olympian Piper Giles; runner and TV personality from ‘The Bachelor' Matt James; Olympian runner Colleen Quigley; and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, who present their own forms of movement next to the iconic Mickey Mouse.

“Disney and Lululemon are two of my favorite brands, so this is a dream collaboration for me,” said Matt James in a statement on the collection launch. “With this new collection, Disney and Lululemon are coming together to celebrate joy, nostalgia, and movement, which I know a lot of people are going to love. I can’t wait to rock the products, especially next time I visit Disney!”

Disney x Lululemon limited edition capsule collection Credits: Disney

Available for both men and women, key items in the collection include the Disney x Lululemon Align tank top, the Disney x Lululemon Define Jacket Nulu, the Disney x Lululemon Steady State pullover hoodie and the Disney x Lululemon Everywhere belt bag.

“What I love most about this collaboration is that the premium quality, fit, and feel of Lululemon is perfectly paired with the colors, energy, and nostalgia of Disney,” said Colleen Quigley in a statement. “Some of my favorite Lululemon styles – like the Align Tights and Define Jacket – are reimagined with magical Disney prints and logos, which is extra special. I’m excited for this collection to become part of my everyday wardrobe!”

Disney x Lululemon limited edition capsule collection Credits: Disney

The Disney x Lululemon limited edition collection is now available for sale globally online at lululemon.com and in select Lululemon stores across the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Select items from the collection will also be available online at DisneyStore.com, in select Disney Stores in North America, and in select locations at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney x Lululemon limited edition capsule collection Credits: Disney

Disney x Lululemon limited edition capsule collection Credits: Disney

Disney x Lululemon limited edition capsule collection Credits: Disney

Disney x Lululemon limited edition capsule collection Credits: Disney