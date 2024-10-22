Lululemon teams up with Fanatics to launch NHL merchandise

Canadian activewear brand Lululemon is partnering with Fanatics to launch a new premium line of fan apparel for the National Hockey League (NHL).

The multi-year partnership will see Lululemon offering a collection of some of its most popular men’s and women’s products for Fanatics, including the Scuba Hoodie, Define Jacket, Align Pant, Steady State Crew, Metal Vent Tee, and Everywhere Belt Bag embellished with NHL team logos.

Launching on October 29, the initial product release will feature 15 unique designs for 11 NHL teams for the 2024-25 season, before expanding to a full 32 team assortment for the 2025-26 season.

Lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection Credits: Fanatics

The debut collection will include products for the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens.

Celeste Burgoyne, president of Americas and global guest innovation for Lululemon, said in a statement: “We’re big hockey fans here at Lululemon, and we know our guests are too. We’re thrilled to partner with Fanatics and the NHL to grow our presence in professional sports and introduce our high-quality performance and loungewear apparel to NHL fans around the League who share our love for the game.”

Lululemon unveils premium NHL fan apparel collection with Fanatics

Lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection - Connor Bedard Credits: Fanatics

The partnership follows Lululemon’s recent signing of Chicago Blackhawks and 2023-24 recipient of the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year Connor Bedard, who became the first NHL player to join the brand’s ambassador roster last year and is featured throughout the collection’s creative campaign.

To celebrate the men’s and women’s collections, other NHL players and their partners also feature in the campaign, including John Tavares - Toronto Maple Leafs, Matty Beniers - Seattle Kraken, Dylan Larkin - Detroit Red Wings), Seth Jones - Chicago Blackhawks, Morgan Geekie - Boston Bruins and Mark Stone - Vegas Golden Knights.

Lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection - John Tavares Credits: Fanatics

Brian Jennings, chief brand officer and senior executive vice president of the NHL, said: “We are proud to celebrate the start of an exciting new season with the launch of this collection with Fanatics and Lululemon, a premier global athletic apparel brand.

“With a unique campaign featuring our players and their partners, we’re confident the elevated product offerings coming to team stores, select Lids stores and NHLShop.com will delight our fans.”

Lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection - Dylan Larkin Credits: Fanatics

Andrew Low Ah Kee, Fanatics Commerce chief executive, added: “With hockey season underway, we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with an amazing brand like Lululemon to help us bring the new feel of gameday to NHL fans everywhere.

“This new collection is a pivotal moment in how we connect both men and women to the teams they love—bringing them together in style and comfort through a truly premium assortment.”

Fans will be able to buy the Lululemon x NHL collection from Fanatics-operated online stores, Lids-operated stores in the local market of the participating teams, and the flagship NHL Shop in New York City, and at participating team venues from October 29.