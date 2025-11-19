Lululemon unveils Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic uniforms

Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon has unveiled its new athlete kit for Team Canada ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, including uniforms for the opening and closing Ceremonies, as well as medal ceremonies, media appearances, travel days and daily life in the athlete village.

This marks Lululemon’s third Games as Official Outfitter of Team Canada in a multi-year partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee, and will see the Vancouver-based brand dressing athletes, coaches and support staff at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Sidney Crosby wearing Team Canada x Lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Credits: Lululemon

In a statement, Lululemon states it has worked closely with athletes from across Canada over the course of the last two years to “understand their unique needs during every part of their Olympic and Paralympic journey,” to create a uniform that has gone through “meticulous in-lab testing and in-depth feedback sessions”.

The result is a kit featuring layering and insulation for thermoregulation to prepare athletes for the various temperatures and elements they will experience throughout the Games, ranging from city to top of mountain conditions, including fabrications such as merino wool, alpaca-blend jacquard, and Translucent Glyde, a translucent mesh layer that is water-repellent.

Lululemon also considered feedback from Paralympians, which resulted in kits featuring a range of adaptive and inclusive designs, including new adaptive footwear and seated-fit styles, abrasion-resistant fabrics, and features like braille and magnetic zippers.

Team Canada x Lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Credits: Lululemon

Calvin McDonald, chief executive of Lululemon, said: “In collaboration with Canada’s top athletes, we’ve applied insights and learnings from our last two Games to create a kit with deeper focus on innovation and inclusion, while delivering both function and style.

“As a country that thrives in the cold, the Winter Games are particularly special to Canadians, and all of us at lululemon are incredibly proud to support Team Canada on the world’s largest sporting stage with product designed for athletes, and with athletes.”

Team Canada x Lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Credits: Lululemon

Lululemon showcases Team Canada kit for Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Milan

The Team Canada kit also tells the story of Lululemon’s home country with performance tailoring blends with modern silhouettes to create head-to-toe looks inspired by city style, featuring graphics inspired by Canada’s landscapes and environment, including a topographic map print, bold maple leaf designs, and colours ranging from deep red to iceberg-inspired greens and blues.

Key pieces include a nylon taffeta insulated jacket; a wool-blend trapper hat; an alpaca-blend jacquard sweater; an insulated relaxed-fit pant; a Translu Wunder Puff jacket; a Shine Wunder Puff large-hood jacket; a Future Legacy scarf, beanie and easy access bag.

David Shoemaker, chief executive and secretary general of the Canadian Olympic Committee, said: “Canadian athletes are the best in the world, and it’s only fitting that they have the best-looking and most innovative team kit at the Games.

"From the outset, Lululemon has been an incredible partner of Team Canada, always understanding and putting the needs of athletes first in their design process and their entire approach to the partnership. We can’t wait to see this amazing kit on full display in Italy and back at home as the nation comes together and rallies around Team Canada in February.”

Team Canada x Lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Credits: Lululemon

Karen O'Neill, chief executive of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, added: "It has been incredible to see the athlete kit continue to evolve thanks to Lululemon's commitment to working directly with athletes through every step of the process to understand their needs.

"This has resulted in our most inclusive and adaptive kit yet, that showcases how we all win when accessibility is at the forefront. The Canadian Paralympic Team will both look amazing and feel comfortable while proudly representing the nation at the Paralympic Winter Games in March."

Hockey legend Sidney Crosby becomes an ambassador for Lululemon for the Olympics

As part of its deal with the Olympic and Paralympic committees, Lululemon selected a range of athletes who will become its ambassadors. They include ice hockey player Sidney Crosby; Cynthia Appiah (Bobsled), William Dandjinou (Short Track Speed Skating), Piper Gilles (Figure Skating), Emma Maltais (Ice Hockey), Paul Poirier (Figure Skating), Cassie Sharpe (Freestyle Skiing), Tyler Turner (Para Snowboard) and Natalie Wilkie (Para Nordic Skiing).

Team Canada x Lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Credits: Lululemon

Lululemon will also support Canadian athletes through the Future Legacy programme by donating 10 percent of the sale price from all Future Legacy items to the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada. Both organisations help Canadian athletes access the resources, equipment, and funding.

In addition, the Team Canada x Lululemon consumer collection is now available online in Canada and the US, and in selected Lululemon stores across Canada and in Milan. Additional Team Canada apparel and accessories will become available in Canada and the US in the lead-up to the Olympic Winter Games.