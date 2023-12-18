Luxe Brands to create fragrances with celebrity Khloé Kardashian

Reality television personality and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian is venturing into the fragrance industry through a collaboration with Luxe Brands, a US-based beauty company renowned for translating talent and lifestyle driven brands into beauty products.

Luxe Brands has successfully marketed products for artists like Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, selling largely via the ulta.com platform.

Khloé Kardashian, also a co-founder of the fashion brand Good American, felt more confident after the success of her label to undertake new ventures, reported WWD.

Industry sources estimate a first-year retail sales volume between 80 million and 100 million dollars for the fragrance line.

This move follows her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who operate the successful beauty brands Kylie Cosmetics and SKKN by Kim.

Kardashian said she recognises the industry's transformation and heightened consumer awareness, emphasising the significance of authenticity and active involvement in beauty endeavours.