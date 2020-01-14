Luxe fashion boutique Ogaan to host bridal fashion exhibition in Hyderabad

Multi-brand luxury Indian fashion boutique Ogaan will hold a bridal fashion exhibition on January 18, 2020 at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad in partnership with designer Jayanti Reddy. The exhibition will showcase bridal wear for the spring wedding season with Purple Martini Events. Reddy who will showcase her latest women's wear collection which features heavily embellished lehengas, iridescent dupattas, and jewel-toned sarees.

The Wedding Edit will also feature women’s occasion wear by designers including Anand Kabra, Anushkaa Bajaj, Arpita Mehta, Astha Narang, Debyani, Gauri & Nainika, Kavita Bhartia, Kiran Uttam Ghosh, Malasa, Monisha Jaising, Nidhi Tholia, Niharika Kamani, Patine, and Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. Petticoat Lane, Punit Balana, One Not Two, Qbik, Ridhi Mehra, Sunaina Khera, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, Siddarth Tytler, Taavare, and Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor will also present their latest collections.

There will also be a curated selection of fine jewellery by Shri Paramani Jewels and Tholia’s Kuber as well as accessories including bags and footwear by Aprajita Toor Kolhapuris, Inochhi Juttis, and Perona Bags. Perfume by In the Know Fragrances will also feature to provide a one-stop-shop for occasion wear.