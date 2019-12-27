Luxe retailer Clove launches holiday capsule collection

Multi-brand luxury fashion boutique Clove has collaborated with women’s wear designer Ashish Gupta to create a capsule collection for the winter/festive season. They collection titled ‘The Holiday Hoodie’, is inspired by muse and stylist Rhea Kapoor. The collection features three different sequined slogans “Champagne, Diamonds & Me”, “I’d rather be at home”, and “Everyone is annoying”. The new collection was launched at Clove’s store in Colaba, Mumbai. The limited-edition collection is comprises only 12 pieces and comes in three different styles.

Housed in one of Colaba’s leafiest bylanes, Clove sits pretty in the same premises that once housed the famous Design Temple. It is designed to resemble a home with a walk-in closet, a bedroom and a very tasteful dining area. The look is intimate and European – something that Samyukta carefully curated along with Zameer Basrai of The Busride Design Studio.