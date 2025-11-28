Luxury labels Melina Bucher and Lotta Ludwigson launch Mirum capsule collection

What happens when a slow fashion luxury brand for women meets a vegan bag manufacturer? The two combine their strengths and values to create a product that exhibits all these characteristics: conscious luxury, no compromises when it comes to quality and avoiding waste, all for a more sustainable fashion industry.

The result is a collection named Runa. It uses next-gen material Mirum, a 100 percent bio-based, plastic-free and biodegradable leather alternative. The two German labels are Berlin-based slow fashion brand Lotta Ludwigson, known for its sophisticated bio-circular womenswear suits, and Melina Bucher, which opened its own master bag manufacturing facility two years ago.

FashionUnited previously spoke with Lotta Ludwigson co-founder Charlotte Piller and founder Melina Bucher who met three years ago at Neonyt.

Charlotte Piller (left) and Melina Bucher. Credits: Lotta Ludwigson x Melina Bucher

“I was blown away by her circular, ethical, and sustainable approach to bags – using some of the most innovative materials ever. She later told me she felt the same about Lotta Ludwigson: designing clothes that never become textile waste, fully recyclable, biodegradable, and timelessly aesthetic,” recalls Piller.

The two entrepreneurs realised they shared the same values and stayed in touch. “After nerdy material chats, advice swap and years of exchanging ideas of a better fashion industry, Melina messaged me in the beginning of the year: ‘Hey Charlotte, let’s create something together’,” recounts Piller.

After numerous brainstorming sessions, calls, messages, sampling rounds, photoshoots and meetings at the bag manufactory, the limited-edition Runa capsule collection was created. It is now available for pre-order.

The dress from the Runa collection - complete with bag by Melina Bucher. Credits: Lotta Ludwigson x Melina Bucher

“With Mirum, we are bringing real vegan luxury leather to the fashion world, entirely without plastic. In combination with Lotta Ludwigson’s slow fashion approach, conscious fashion is created that sets new standards,” comments Bucher in a statement.

What makes the collection so special?

It is fashioned from Mirum, a material made from natural rubber, plant oils and waxes, natural pigments and minerals. It requires no plastics, PU or PVC. It became known partly through its use by designer Stella McCartney.

Mirum is manufactured by US company Natural Fiber Welding and is fully bio-based and biodegradable. The material is dyed with plant and mineral pigments. It is individually customisable with natural fillers. This allows for countless possibilities in terms of shades, sheens and textures.

A particularly sustainable aspect is that every garment is made-to-order. It is manufactured with the greatest care and artisanal precision in Melina Bucher’s atelier in Mannheim, Germany. This means it is only sewn when ordered to avoid overproduction.

“Our shared vision was to create a collection that unites modern femininity, sustainability and courage, for women who show attitude and know what they want,” explains Piller.

V-neck back detail of the dress. Credits: Lotta Ludwigson x Melina Bucher

The three-piece capsule collection in black consists of an A-line dress, a pencil skirt and a vest. Prices range from 497 euros for the vest and 729 euros for the skirt to 898 euros for the dress. Sizes range from XS to XL.

All items can be ordered either via the Lotta Ludwigson website (within the EU and Switzerland) or via the Melina Bucher website. The latter also delivers to the UK and the US.