LVMH leaves indelible mark on Paris Olympics

As the curtain fell on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, luxury conglomerate LVMH ensured the closing ceremony was as stylistically noteworthy as the opening, where Lady Gaga and Celine Dion had set a high bar in custom Dior ensembles.

The French luxury goods titan, serving as a creative partner for the Games, strategically utilised the global event to showcase its stable of prestigious brands, reinforcing its position at the nexus of sport and haute couture.

LVMH's multifaceted contribution to the Games' sartorial landscape was evident throughout the closing ceremony. Louis Vuitton opened proceedings by dressing singer Zaho de Sagazan for her performance at the Tuileries Gardens' Olympic Basin. Dior maintained its presence, outfitting several performers including Yseult, who brought the ceremony to a close at the Stade de France.

The company's reach extended beyond the ceremony itself. French rock band Phoenix donned Celine for their performance, while swimming sensation Léon Marchand carried the Olympic flame in a Louis Vuitton tuxedo, complete with a monogrammed silk shirt and signature loafers.

LVMH's involvement also extended to the athletes themselves. The group supported several French Olympians who secured medals, including rugby player Antoine Dupont and fencer Enzo Lefort. These medals, designed by LVMH-owned jeweller Chaumet, further underscored the group's pervasive influence on the Games' aesthetic.

In a statement, LVMH emphasised that its contribution was driven by the passion and creativity of its artisans and employees, positioning the company as the "Artisan of All Victories".