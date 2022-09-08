LVMH to open doors to its ateliers in the fifth edition of Les Journées Particulières

LVMH will once again open the doors to its specialist ecosystems, but this fifth edition of Les Journées Particulières is more than a behind-the-scenes look into the operations of its luxury houses.

The three-day event, which takes place 14-16 October, is a celebration of craft, beauty and nature, and of LVMH’s compelling approach to the art of living inspired by dreams and the “savoir-faire that makes dreams reality,” said Antoine Arnault, who oversees Image and Environment at LVMH.

Bulgari, Château Cheval Blanc, Dior, Guerlain and Louis Vuitton are featured in the ad campaign promoting the event, and are among the 57 Houses that will open their doors to 93 venues in 15 countries.

Visitors will see designers and artisans pull back the curtains to reveal the mysterious, unique alchemy that goes into the making of LVMH’s products, at the actual venues where the production occurs, from workshops, vineyards and cellars to luxury houses, family seats and historic stores.

LVMH has spent much time and resources in the longevity of craft, and Les Journées Particulières will shine a light on the heritage of savoir-faire and how it is passed on. It is also a key opportunity to encourage new talent to enter one of the LVMH Métiers d’Excellence: these are specialities where the Group undertakes to train people at all stages of life, with a particular focus on recruiting young people to ensure that the unique creativity of these specialities will endure.

LVMH said it hopes its visitor experiences are dialogues between heritage and modernity, innovation and tradition, designed to showcase and enhance the beauty of its Houses’ savoir-faire. These could be immersive technologies and sensory tours to encounters withl speciality goods makers.