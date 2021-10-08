Lyle and Scott collaborates with Golfickers

Lyle and Scott have unveiled a capsule collection with Japanese golf collective Golfickers, referencing classic products from the brands past including rugby shirts and knitwear.

The Lyle and Scott x Golfickers seven-piece collection features a jacket, knitted cardigan, knitted crew neck, knitted polo, rugby shirt, hoodie, and T-shirt.

All items bear the new logo designed for the partnership, combining Golfickers’ classic buggy image with Lyle and Scott’s iconic Eagle and 1874, the brand’s founding date, through embroidery, intarsia knit or a rubberised print.

Ben Gunn, brand director at Lyle and Scott, said in a statement: “We wanted the collaboration to take inspiration from our golfing archive, but made for the modern golfer, who wants fashion-led products as an alternative to the technical, performance-driven items available.

“It was about old and new audiences, creating something that cuts through all the noise in the market to stand out and create a moment that gets people to stop and think. We achieved what we set out to deliver. Something that will sit proudly in our archive.”

Image: courtesy of Lyle and Scott

This includes adding rugby shirts, inspired by Lyle and Scott’s archives when rugby shirts were a mainstay in its golf collections of the ‘80s and ’90s and what the brand calls “modern day icons” such as the statement hoodie with scripted sleeves and a knitted cardigan.

Image: courtesy of Lyle and Scott

Chris Somerton, head of golf at Lyle and Scott, added: “Knitwear is such an important part of the Lyle and Scott history, so we wanted knitted styles to be the main focus of the collaboration. It was also an easy decision to include the Hoodie in the collection as they are rapidly becoming a golfing staple.

“More classic styles such as the knitted cardigan are also key - we wanted this to be a more conservative, understated piece. Contrast tipping on the placket and cuffs give the cardigan an almost collegiate feel.”

The limited-edition Lyle and Scott x Golfickers capsule launches on October 8, with prices ranging from 35 - 130 pounds.