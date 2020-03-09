Lyle and Scott launches first womenswear collection in 10 years

Casual fashion brand Lyle and Scott has launched its first womenswear collection in more than a decade, after reporting an increase in demand from women sporting their men’s core line.

The capsule womenswear collection features the brand’s original staples and carries the same “sense of functional style” affiliated with Lyle and Scott throughout its 145-year heritage where the brand has blurred the lines between sport and fashion.

The 15-piece lifestyle collection focuses on creating a “perennial wardrobe of good quality strong silhouettes for women” and for spring/summer 2020 the range of “elevated basics” includes oversized fits mixed with classic cuts in true black and optic whites, with pops of dusky pink, all designed for an active lifestyle.

The collection is available from lyleandscott.com and select retailers, with prices starting from 20 pounds.

Lyle and Scott was founded in 1874 by William Lyle and Walter Scott, and over the past 145 years, the brand has grown from humble beginnings as a small knitwear factory in the Scottish town of Hawick, to become a globally recognised, premium British label.

Images: courtesy of Lyle and Scott