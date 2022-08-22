Lyle & Scott announces new footwear licensing deal

Heritage fashion label Lyle & Scott has signed a new strategic licensing partnership with Unlimited Footwear Group (UFG) that will see the Dutch group designing, producing and distributing all upcoming branded Lyle & Scott footwear collections.

Under the new license, UFG will manage Lyle & Scott’s footwear collections for men, women and youngsters throughout the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Scandinavia and the US. The first collection will launch for spring/summer 2023, with UFG planning to launch two collections a year at a mid-price level that will be distributed through its extensive international sales network.

Bart van Helvoirt, chief executive at Unlimited Footwear Group, said in a statement: “Lyle & Scott has a unique positioning in the market, a strong brand, known for its craftsmanship and heritage. We are delighted to share the news of adding this great brand to our portfolio.

“UFG sees a very strong potential globally for Lyle & Scott footwear and aims to have the brand benefit from UFG’s 30 plus years expertise and international network. We are looking forward to a great collaboration with the Lyle & Scott team for the further expansion and awareness of the Lyle & Scott brand.”

The dedicated Lyle & Scott footwear team will operate from Utrecht, the Netherlands through UFG´s The Heritage Footwear Company division.

Ben Gunn, brand director at Lyle & Scott, added: “Our partnership with UFG is a huge step forward for our brand, within footwear but also more generally. Our customer is passionate, be that about football, golf or the clothes they wear. Over the last 30 years, UFG has developed a truly global audience, working with some amazing brands in the footwear industry and we are hugely proud to have them as our partners.”