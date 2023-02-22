Lyle & Scott bring kidswear in-house

British heritage brand Lyle & Scott has confirmed it's bringing its kidswear business in-house for spring/summer 2024.

Lyle & Scott's kidswear had been managed by licensing company BMG and its move in-house is part of a wider strategic plan to “further enhancing the brand’s appeal,” underpinned by its retail ambitions to reach 26 stores by 2024.

The expansion through kidswear will drive the brand’s global wholesale business, which now operates across 42 countries and more than 2,000 accounts, including Zalando, Boozt, De Bjenkorf, and Printemps, added the brand in a statement.

Commenting on the move in-house, Philip Oldham, chief executive at Lyle & Scott: “The time is right for us to build on the brilliant work our licensing partner BMG has done in transforming Lyle & Scott kidswear over the last seven years. BMG has nurtured and allowed our brand to prosper in this sector and we are grateful for its hard work and dedication.

“As Lyle & Scott's global presence expands, now is a perfect time for us to pick up the mantle and really push for Lyle & Scott's kidswear to cover the rest of the globe. We are thrilled to see the Eagle take flight to reach the next aspiring generation.”

The in-house kidswear business unit will be headed up by Alex Foley, who will spearhead “the brand’s drive to unify experiences, personality and appeal”. Lyle & Scott added that Foley has been tasked with extending the brand’s target age range from six months to 60 years old.

Foley added: "It is a privilege to pick up the kidswear baton from BMG and build on its brilliant work to date. We have formed a fantastic team to ensure Lyle & Scott absolutely meets the needs of our next generation of customers and their parents. This new strategic pathway will help support Lyle & Scott’s direction for the coming years of success."