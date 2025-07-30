Lyst Index Q2: Miu Miu reclaims throne and footwear dominates global desire

In a global environment marked by geopolitical tension and signs of a possible recession, fashion consumption has not stopped. However, it has evolved to adapt to the conditions of an uncertain context. During the second quarter of 2025, consumers worldwide have shown an orientation towards strategic spending, with a strong emotional and symbolic charge.

This is revealed by the latest data from the Lyst Index. This quarterly report analyses the behaviour of 160 million users on the world's largest fashion search platform.

Footwear as emotional investment

Six of the ten most sought-after products of the quarter were trainers. This data reinforces the leading role of footwear as a vehicle for style when general spending on fashion is moderating. In times of restraint, consumers seem to prioritise what they can afford. They favour footwear they perceive as a lasting and visible investment over garments that have less impact.

Vibram FiveFingers SS25. Credits: Vibram.

Miu Miu's suede loafers with logo exemplify this trend towards a nostalgic, almost melancholic aesthetic. This is in tune with the collective feeling of the season. This line is also represented by The Row's Dune sandals. These traditional flip-flops, which have a "Y" shaped strap, have boosted the firm to its best ever position in the ranking.

At the other end of the spectrum, proposals such as Vibram's FiveFingers or Isabel Marant's Bekett, the latter with a year-on-year growth of +630 percent, materialise a consumer logic that combines sport, eccentricity and practicality.

Fashion has responded to this demand with proposals that prioritise basics with character. In parallel, sports shorts saw a +78 percent increase in searches. This reaffirms the rise of an athletic and versatile aesthetic that has become the unofficial uniform of the summer.

Jacquemus Spring Summer 2026, Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Miu Miu leads ranking

In this context, Miu Miu tops the Lyst Index for the second quarter. It reclaims first place after several editions in which it has alternated with Loewe in this position, which on this occasion drops to second place. Saint Laurent maintains its leadership in the top three with a coherent and well-established proposal.

The Row continues its rise with an aesthetic identity carefully built around "quiet luxury". Jacquemus also climbs the ranks, confirming the strength of a consistent narrative on social media.

The recent additions of Burberry and Birkenstock respond to different but equally revealing dynamics. Burberry is committed to a renewed strategy that revalues its British identity. Birkenstock consolidates a trend towards the consumption of functional pieces with lasting value. Meanwhile, other houses such as Versace and Alaïa are showing signs of decline in the rankings.

This quarter's ranking is as follows:

Miu Miu (+1) Loewe (-1) Saint Laurent (—) Prada (+1) Coach (-1) The Row (+2) COS (-1) Chloé (+1) Bottega Veneta (-2) Moncler (+1) Ralph Lauren (+1) Alaïa (-2) Balenciaga (+1) Jacquemus (+2) Skims (—) Versace (-3) Burberry (New) Gucci (-1) Birkenstock (New) Valentino (—)

New directions on the rise

Outside the top ten, some brands are showing accelerated growth that reveals new impulses in fashion's collective desire.

Emilio Pucci Autumn Winter 2024, Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Pucci signs its rebirth as a symbol of exuberance and contemporary escapism. Under Camille Miceli, the historic Italian house updates its visual language with psychedelic prints and seventies-style fitted silhouettes, winning over both insiders and global celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa. The "Orchidee" jumpsuit has become a true object of desire, driving a +96 percent increase in demand.

From Amsterdam, Rohe strengthens its place in the quiet luxury landscape with a refined aesthetic and architectural lines. The firm has experienced growth of +27 percent, led by its silk shorts with lace.

In the world of sunglasses, Jacques Marie Mage raises has caused a +35 percent increase in searches, with models such as the "Last Frontier VI Aviator" among the most desired.

With the spring/summer 2026 collections just around the corner, this data gives us clues about the direction global taste could take in the coming months, drawing a new map of aesthetic aspirations.