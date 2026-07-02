Lyst: Metallics lead rising consumer interest in colour

British fashion search platform Lyst has analysed how shoppers' interest in colour is evolving. Its data indicates that metallic tones have gained the most ground in the last month.

According to Lyst, metallics top the list with a +17 percent monthly increase. They are followed by white with a +14 percent increase, beige tones with +13 percent, yellow with +10 percent and pink with +9 percent.

Credits: Lyst.

The catwalks and streets offer many examples of how these shades are being used. We present a selection of outfits.

Metallic golds

The most metallic golds are moving away from evening occasions and into everyday wear. At Amiri, they have been seen on a fringed blouse paired with jeans and in a fluid tailoring proposal. This is a style that Saint Laurent has also explored in lightweight trench coats and fine-knit jumpers.

Left, Saint Laurent SS27. Centre and right, Amiri SS27. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Saint Laurent SS27. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Dior, for its part, opts for a more urban aesthetic, though no less striking. The brand showcases a golden snakeskin effect on both Bermuda shorts, straight-cut trousers and accessories.

Dior SS27. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

White

Unlike riskier choices like metallics, white is seen here as an infallible summer staple. It serves as a clean canvas that brands have presented in thousands of versions. Its interpretation ranges from the maximalist romanticism of Cecilie Bahnsen, with transparent dresses featuring large bows and floral devoré textures, to the rustic craftsmanship of Gabriela Hearst. Hearst's intricate pieces play with transparencies, similar to the style of Attico.

(From left to right) Gabriela Hearst OFF27 - Resort Women, The Attico FW26 - Ready-to-wear, Cecilie Bahnsen OFF27 - Resort Women. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

In its latest show, Jacquemus translates this into architectural volumes. These range from fluid maxi-shirts with wide-leg trousers to delicate translucent tops over large balloon skirts. This approach connects with the more traditional tailoring of Agnès B., which also opts for the white total look in its menswear proposal.

Jacquemus SS27 - Ready-to-wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Dark beige

Natural tones reinforce the trend towards a more organic aesthetic and summery textures like linen, raffia and wicker. This is not unusual for the spring/summer seasons, where beige and white compete to dominate our seasonal basics.

In cities like Paris or Florence, wide tailored shorts and cargo maxi skirts are effortlessly making their mark. This also includes a dress version, like the one chosen by Spanish stylist Carla Paucar from the brand Habey Club during her visit to Pitti Uomo. Linen shirts in earthy tones are also prevalent.

Streetstyle. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Egonlab takes these organic tones into a more delicate and artisanal direction. The brand features a cream-coloured linen shirt and Bermuda shorts set with floral embroidery and subtle beading.

Egonlab. SS27 - Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Yellow

Yellow is shedding its “difficult” colour label to establish itself as a refreshing staple. It is moving away from garish tones to embrace a spectrum ranging from subtle pastel or butter yellow to vibrant ochre.

Brands like Hermès and Jacquemus are opting for this shade in fluid styles. Hermès combines long, textured knit dresses and high boots under short jackets in a creamy, almost yellow tone. Meanwhile, Jacquemus prefers the lightness of translucent dresses with an original balloon cut at the hem. Ulla Johnson translates it into wide, high-waisted leather trousers paired with lingerie-style tops, demonstrating this colour's versatility in breaking up summer sobriety.

(From left to right) Hermès FW26 - Ready-to-wear, Ulla Johnson OFF27 - Resort Women, Jacquemus SS27 - Ready-to-wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

In menswear, yellow is naturally integrated into both outerwear and everyday wear. Sacai introduces a more toasted, energetic tone in chunky knit jackets with technical-style metal fastenings, adding an urban touch. In a much cleaner style, Dior softens the trend with denim trousers in a subtle pastel yellow that contrasts sharply with dark trench coats. Saint Laurent experiments with texture in lightweight, high-necked jackets with a wrinkled effect.

(From left to right) Dior Men SS27 - Menswear, Sacai SS27 - Menswear, Saint Laurent SS27 - Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Pink

Pink is also establishing itself as the ideal counterpoint to break the dominance of neutrals. The range extends from the most romantic pastels to bubblegum shades and even fuchsia. Celine and Rave Review play with fluidity and volume through harem trousers and balloon skirts in powder pink, balanced with structured tailoring or subtly childlike shirts. This daytime interpretation contrasts with Emilia Wickstead's evening proposal, which elevates the tone with a satin shirt and a structured jacket covered in sequins and small three-dimensional bows.

(From left to right) Celine SS27 - Menswear, Emilia Wickstead OFF27 - Resort Women, Rave Review SS27 - Ready-to-wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

In the men's wardrobe, Dior has fully embraced the colour. One of the simplest ways to introduce it is with a discreet satin bow at the neck, adding a splash of colour to a classic trench coat and tailored trousers. The creative director of the maison has also brought it to his own brand, JW Anderson, by combining a satin slip dress with a worn aviator jacket. Vetements, for its part, finishes off fuchsia satin court shoes with a rhinestone heart brooch for those who are not afraid to stand out.

(From left to right) Dior Men SS27 - Menswear, Vetements SS27 - Menswear, JW Anderson SS27 - Ready-to-wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.