M.A.C Cosmetics “biggest” beauty brand in 2023

M.A.C Cosmetics has been named the “biggest” beauty brand in 2023 due to the launch of its dewy skin tint earlier, according to LookFantastic’s annual beauty trends report.

The report, which analyses internal LookFantastic data, as well as the most searched-for products on TikTok and Google, reveals the skin, hair and make-up trends, products and brands that influenced 2023, from the cold girl and latte make-up trends to skin cycling hacks that went viral on social media.

M.A.C Cosmetics came out on top this year after its dewy skin tint broke the internet with the item selling out repeatedly, explained LookFantastic. 214,477 shoppers searched for M.A.C Cosmetics products on the beauty retailer’s website, with a further 4 million searches for the brand on TikTok.

In second place was skincare brand CeraVe thanks to its “accessibility for all price points and stellar expert reputation making them a great staple for any skincare routine,” while La Roche-Posay was third, impressing with its products ranging from dermatologist-approved SPFs to cleansers and moisturisers.

LookFantastic Beauty Trend Report – Most popular beauty products of 2023 Credits: LookFantastic

LookFantastic breakthrough beauty brands of 2023 include Drunk Elephant and Color Wow

When it comes to the best-selling product of 2023, LookFantastic reveals it was Sol de Janeiro’s three-piece bodycare Bum Bum Jet set that took the top spot. The brand, famous for its pistachio and salted caramel-scented products, had 130,792 searches on the retailer’s website and 664,000 on TikTok.

For the biggest exploding brand, LookFantastic crowned skincare brand Drunk Elephant driven by the “Alix Earle effect,” with the influencer’s make-up videos going viral on TikTok featuring the Drunk Elephant Bronzing drops. Over the past 12 months, the brand has seen a 480 percent increase in site searches on LookFantastic as fans look to recreate her look.

LookFantastic Beauty Trend Report – Biggest exploding brands of 2023 Credits: LookFantastic

2023 was also the year for hair health, adds the online beauty retailer, with haircare brand Color Wow impressing with its dream coat supernatural spray, which is said to make your hair waterproof, heatproof and shiny as glass. The brand has seen a 128 percent increase in searches on the website, making it the second-largest exploding brand of the year.

2023 was the year of the beauty microtrend

LookFantastic Beauty Trend Report – Biggest beauty microtrends of 2023 Credits: LookFantastic

When it comes to the biggest beauty trends of the year, 2023 it states has been the year of microtrends influenced by celebrities, from the ‘Scandi hairline,’ where you lighten the baby hair around the perimeter of your hair showcased by Sofia Richie-Grainge, and the ‘Cowgirl copper’ hair trend, with a blend of brown and copper colourings hitting 140.5 million views on TikTok.

Other key trends include the ‘latte make-up’ that promises a bronzed creamy radiance, ‘blueberry milk nails’ which became the hottest manicure of the year, and ‘cherry cola lips,’ inspired by singer Lana Del Rey, which had everyone rushing out to get brown and berry shades for a high-gloss pout.