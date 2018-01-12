M&S debuts extended plus-size collection: Curve

London - Marks & Spencer has unveiled its first plus-size line for women: Curve. The launch comes as the struggling high street retailer aims to bolster its clothing sales by refining its apparel offering and tapping into a growing area in the UK fashion market.

The M&S Curve Collection is not Marks & Spencer's first foray into plus-size fashion - the department store previously offered designs going up to size 22. However, following increasing demand from consumers who sought out pieces specifically tailored for larger frames, M&S created its new plus-size line, with sizes ranging from 18 to 32.

Featuring more than 100 pieces across numerous clothing categories, cut, shape and different body proportions were all taken into consideration while designing the first collection, which promises to 'fit and flatter' curvy women. The debut collection is set to launch in 30 selected M&S stores across the UK, well as online on January 23. Prices for the collection range from 7.50 pounds to 89 pounds.

Ahead of the launch, however, M&S has released an edited 30 piece offer online. The collection includes tops, knits, casual and formal dresses, outerwear as well as denim. Marks & Spencer worked plus-size consultants, such as social media influencer Danielle Vanier, who designed two of the black dresses in the collection, in order to ensure its debut plus-size range fulfills all of its customers' demands. For example, the fabrics used in the M&S Curve Collection was carefully selected to ensure it complimented fuller figures.

M&S is the latest high street retailer to launch a dedicated plus-size collection, following in the footsteps of River Island, New Look, and Asos.Demand for plus-size fashion is set to continuing in the UK and is set to worth an estimated 6.4 billion pounds by 2019, according to retail research agency Conlumino.

Photos: M&S, website