Macy’s relaunches kidswear line Epic Threads

American retailer Macy’s has relaunched its kid’s clothing line, Epic Threads celebrating the “spirit of childhood,” as it looks to modernise its private brand.

In a statement, Macy’s said the refresh of Epic Threads focuses on “playful and expressive clothing and accessories to fit the needs of every kid,” offering versatile and stylish clothing that is “as fun as it is functional,” to take kids from playground to parties and everything in between.

Emily Erusha-Hilleque, senior vice president of private brands at Macy’s, said: “We are excited to introduce the refresh of Epic Threads. The brand is all about showcasing children’s optimistic world where imagination rules and kids can be kids – comfortable and confident in their favourite outfits.

“This collection was designed and inspired by kids, and features vibrant, durable and versatile styles that both kids and their caregivers will surely love."

Macy’s adds that the relaunch is rooted in consumer insights and “designed with intention,” offering comfortable and durable basics and fashion pieces for “every adventure,” including bright T-shirts, dresses, pants, hoodies, outerwear and sneakers to “handle everyday moments”.

Epic Threads includes more than 200 pieces of clothing and accessories, utilising “feel-good and trusted fabrics that are bright, welcoming, and easy to care for, with a commitment to using sustainable materials”.

The childrenswear line sizing is divided by toddler (2T-4T) and kids (5-20). Prices range from 10 to 50 US dollars.