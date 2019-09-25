Maison Kitsuné debuts first restaurant in Paris

Japanese fashion brand Maison Kitsuné have launched their first restaurant in Paris, 'Café Kitsuné Louvre’ just steps from the Palais Royal Gardens.

Six years after its creation, Café Kitsuné now has its first café-bar-restaurant that will be open from 8:30am to midnight, offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails.

Conceived by chef Yuji Tani and executed locally by chef Chihiro Yamazaki, the restaurant is a “modernist reinterpretation of the classic Parisian bistro,” added the brand in a statement, and offers internationally-influenced dishes, revisiting French bistro classics and American diner must-haves, with a unique Japanese touch.

Highlights on the menu includes gourmet pâtisseries, home-made granola and Greek yoghurt, Japanese pancakes known as Dorayaki and eggs Benedict Portobello for breakfast, while at lunch and dinner, customers can enjoy croque-monsieur with tuna with lemongrass and ginger and the house béchamel, in-between two slices of toasted farmhouse bread, and the signature burger is styled as a beef teriyaki tartare, garnished with crunchy bacon, a fried egg and comté cheese.

At 6:00pm, the cocktail bar offers bespoke recipes imagined by Alexis Taoufiq, the Meilleur Ouvrier de France mixologist, using home-made infusions and syrups.

The restaurant has been designed by the architecture and design practice Ciguë, with the brief to make the space welcoming to visitors throughout the day, utilising the floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe the ground floor in light. Other design features include neon lights, a stainless-steel counter and a patchwork of colourful marbles. An oak staircase leads upstairs, where round tables, velvet banquettes, XXL mirrors and a zinc bar create a more intimate ambience.

The Café Kitsuné Louvre will also showcase the Café Kitsuné collection of accessories and tableware, including porcelain from Limoges, as well as a small épicerie selling the coffee beans and home-made granola to take away, and a selection of jams by Confiture Parisienne and pots of honey by Miel de Paris.

Images: courtesy of Maison Kitsuné