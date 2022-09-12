Making the Cut crowns Yannik Zamboni as season 3 winner

Swiss model-turned-designer Yannik Zamboni was named the winner of Prime Video’s Making the Cut season 3.

Zamboni, who has a Bachelor of Arts in fashion design from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland, won 1 million US dollars from Amazon Fashion to invest in his label, Maison Blanche, which he founded in September 2020.

Image: Amazon Fashion; Yannik Zamboni's winning collection

In addition to the prize fund, Amazon Fashion also confirmed that it has co-founded a new exclusive line, Rare/Self with Zamboni that will celebrate individuality and self-expression and not be defined by gender or size.

The label will forgo traditional sizing to make it accessible to all Amazon customers, with each piece offered on an “all-gender size curve,” with sizes ranging from 1-8. The retailer added that customers will need to refer to size charts, located conveniently on Rare/Self’s detail pages, “to find their perfect fit”.

Image: Amazon Fashion; Rare/Self

Zamboni’s co-branded line with Amazon Fashion will bring an “avant-garde fashion perspective to an assortment of wardrobe essentials that can be worn every day, anywhere and by anybody,” explained the designer in a statement.

Amazon Fashion launches co-branded line with Yannik Zamboni

Rare/Self will also highlight Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly programme with pieces featuring third-party sustainability certifications. The apparel in the collection is made with cotton, certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and the backpack in the collection is made from recycled cotton, certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). Products in the collection also feature GRS-certified thread, GOTS-certified labels, and Corozo nut Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified buttons.

Image: Amazon Fashion; Rare/Self

The Rare/Self line, available to pre-order in the Amazon Fashion store, features crew neck tops, hoodies, joggers, sweatshirts, tank tops, T-shirts, bodysuits, dresses, shorts, vests, leggings, shirts, jumpsuits, jackets and a canvas tote backpack. All products are priced under 100 US dollars.

Zamboni said: “Creating this co-brand with Amazon Fashion was very special to me, not only because it showcases my passion for developing fashion that is both conceptual in design and considers the environmental aspects of design choices, but also because it offers a more inclusive shopping experience regarding sizing and gender norms in the industry.

“It has been an incredible journey, from expanding my skill set throughout my time in Making the Cut to my win and working with the incredible Amazon Fashion team to unveil Rare/Self, and I look forward to continue growing the co-brand.”

Zamboni, who impressed the judges with his deconstructed designs, will also receive mentorship with Amazon Fashion to assist his fashion career. In addition, all of Zamboni’s winning looks, including the catwalk collection from the finale, are available to shop exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.

Image: Amazon Fashion; Rare/Self

Image: Amazon Fashion; Rare/Self