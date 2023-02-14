Malachai Spivey’s Human Nature Worldwide makes NYFW debut

Emerging Brooklyn-based model and self-taught designer Malachai Spivey made his New York Fashion Week debut with a presentation for his Human Nature Worldwide autumn/winter 2023 collection.

Spivey, who has dressed the likes of Lil Nas X, Aleali May, and Coi Leray, presented his AW23 collection at Converse’s flagship Soho store featuring one-of-a-kind pairs of Converse’s newly introduced silhouette, the Chuck Taylor All-Star Construct.

Image: Malachai Spivey’s Human Nature Worldwide AW23 at NYFW

The presentation showcased Spivey’s unique approach for merging streetwear with avant-garde craftsmanship with traditional suiting given a streetwear twist, with luxe two-piece sets adorned with fringe, lace details and embellished all-over with skull and crossbones motifs.

Other key looks included leather jackets with intricate zipper detailing, distressed denim with ruching, and a statement camo two-piece styled under a fleece gilet.

Spivey also customised each pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Construct and Run Star Legacy CX featured in the presentation with lace, denim, and pearls.

Image: Malachai Spivey’s Human Nature Worldwide AW23 at NYFW

On partnering with Converse, Human Nature Worldwide founder and creative designer Spivey said in a statement: “When it comes to Human Nature Worldwide, I like the idea of using classic styles or silhouettes but bringing them to life in a new way, so it was the perfect fit for me that the two brands work together.”

Image: Malachai Spivey’s Human Nature Worldwide AW23 at NYFW

Image: Malachai Spivey’s Human Nature Worldwide AW23 at NYFW

Image: Malachai Spivey’s Human Nature Worldwide AW23 at NYFW

Image: Malachai Spivey’s Human Nature Worldwide AW23 at NYFW