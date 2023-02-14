Malachai Spivey’s Human Nature Worldwide makes NYFW debut
Emerging Brooklyn-based model and self-taught designer Malachai Spivey made his New York Fashion Week debut with a presentation for his Human Nature Worldwide autumn/winter 2023 collection.
Spivey, who has dressed the likes of Lil Nas X, Aleali May, and Coi Leray, presented his AW23 collection at Converse’s flagship Soho store featuring one-of-a-kind pairs of Converse’s newly introduced silhouette, the Chuck Taylor All-Star Construct.
The presentation showcased Spivey’s unique approach for merging streetwear with avant-garde craftsmanship with traditional suiting given a streetwear twist, with luxe two-piece sets adorned with fringe, lace details and embellished all-over with skull and crossbones motifs.
Other key looks included leather jackets with intricate zipper detailing, distressed denim with ruching, and a statement camo two-piece styled under a fleece gilet.
Spivey also customised each pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Construct and Run Star Legacy CX featured in the presentation with lace, denim, and pearls.
On partnering with Converse, Human Nature Worldwide founder and creative designer Spivey said in a statement: “When it comes to Human Nature Worldwide, I like the idea of using classic styles or silhouettes but bringing them to life in a new way, so it was the perfect fit for me that the two brands work together.”