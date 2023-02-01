Mallet London launches footwear capsule with Transport for London

Premium British brand Mallet London has unveiled a limited-edition footwear collection in collaboration with Transport for London (TfL).

The capsule collection celebrates the iconic Tube map designed by Harry Beck that first appeared on the network in 1933 and pays homage to Mallet co-founder and creative director Tommy Mallet’s hometown.

In a statement, Mallet said: “Growing up in Islington and taking the 271 bus from New North Road to Archway, the 38 bus from Essex Road to Angel and Hackney and regular journeys on the Central line from Liverpool Street to Epping, all I would think about on these journeys was owning my own sneaker brand.

“Fast forward to 2023, and although the brand Mallet London is stocked worldwide in some of the biggest department stores across the globe, the heart of the brand will always be in London which is how the Mallet X TfL collaboration came to be.”

The limited-edition line features two Mallet London’s ‘Knox’ trainers, both in black and white colour options with the legendary schematic illustration of the network. The black version features the map in reflective silver, while the white highlights the design in a tonal whiteout upper.

Each pair of trainers comes with Mallet and TfL branded keychains, embossed collaborative heels and a lace shroud that doubles as a cardholder.

Ellen Sankey, brand licensing manager at TfL, added: “Seeing how Mallet, a proud London-born brand, is using our iconic Tube map in their designs, shows how innovatively our heritage and assets can be used to give consumers a new way to represent this wonderful city.

“This year we are celebrating both the 90th anniversary of the map and the 160th anniversary of the opening of the Tube, and it’s in designs like these trainers that we can see how the Tube is an essential part of life in London.” Mallet x TfL launches on February 1 exclusively on the Mallet London website.

