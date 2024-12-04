Mallet London unveils capsule collection with Swarovski

British footwear brand Mallet London has launched an exclusive women’s capsule collection embellished with Swarovski crystals for the festive season.

The limited-edition collection features three styles, the all-new Mallet Elia, Compton and GRFTR, available in black and white colourways.

Every pair of the Mallet London and Swarovski crystal styles comes with a commemorative box, additional crystals and a special dust bag, which are only available for this collection.

Mallet London and Swarovski sneakers Credits: Mallet London

Freddie Butler, head of design at Mallet London, said in a statement: “Working with the Swarovski team has been an amazing experience alongside working with the crystals to develop a truly unique product, which is something we’re very proud of here at Mallet.

“The collection has a little something for everyone- the design concept was aimed to elevate everyday footwear by blending the sleek, contemporary aesthetic of Mallet's sneakers with the glamour and sparkle of Swarovski's signature crystals. This is just a taster of what’s to come from Mallet Womens in the near future.”

The Mallet London embellished with Swarovski crystals collection is available exclusively at Mallet.com, with retail prices starting at 275 pounds.