Malone Souliers launches debut handbag collection

Luxury British footwear brand Malone Souliers is expanding into handbags with a curated selection of timeless pieces, which it states will be “true companion pieces” to its handmade shoes.

Each debut bag has been designed to have their “own personality,” explained the brand, while remaining true to the “unmistakeable Malone Souliers aesthetic” and allowing the label to echo its traditional craftsmanship for its shoe designs into new mediums.

Image: Malone Souliers

There are four styles in the collection, available in two different colours and finishes, including the Audrey, a sophisticated square bag with “metropolitan appeal” with a flap closure and crystallised crest clasp, alongside the Rita, a party-ready mini shopper formed in a hexagonal shape in shimmering Nappa leather.

There is also the Ingrid bucket bag featuring a ruched design cut from soft Nappa leather with “statement-making metallic handles,” and the Vivien clutch bag adorned with a crest buckle.

Image: Malone Souliers

Mary Alice Malone, founder and creative director at Malone Souliers, said in a statement: “Shoes and bags are inseparable in our collective fashion imagination. The name Malone Souliers has become synonymous with elevated footwear, and so handbags were always going to be close behind.

“This collection was an opportunity to apply our meticulous manufacturing techniques and keenly refined aesthetic to a new area; to push ourselves into uncharted territory, and to approach the task with excitement and optimism.”

Malone Souliers’ debut bag collection is available from its Mount Street flagship store in London and its website. Prices range from 595 pounds for the Vivien clutch to 950 pounds for the Audrey in brown leather with an embossed crocodile print motif.

Image: Malone Souliers

Image: Malone Souliers

Image: Malone Souliers