Malone Souliers unveils debut men’s collection

London-based footwear label, Malone Souliers, known for its classic womenswear designs, has unveiled its debut men’s collection, comprising of four distinctive styles including boots and loafers.

The launch is described as a “nostalgic project” for founder and creative director Mary Alice Malone as men’s shoes were the first shoes she learnt to make at Cordwainers as the traditional men’s patterns form the foundation of shoemaking.

“I have always been intrigued by men’s shoes, especially as I learnt shoemaking with all of the men's patterns,” explains Malone in a statement. “Beautiful men’s shoes are all about the shape, the building blocks, they have to be sleek and beautiful and can absolutely not be fussy. Everything works in harmony, it has been amazing adding the masculine product design to our existing feminine line.”

The men’s collection embodies and reinforces the brand's elegantly minimalist approach, and features four distinctive styles including boots and loafers that have been “elegantly sculpted” to be comfortable and durable, added the brand. With each shoe conceived with the wish to re-discover artisanal techniques, through direct contact with the makers, by utilising artistry and design.

Each design is lightweight and features a cushioned insole for extra comfort and ensuring each style follows Malone’s ethos of designing shoes firstly architecturally and then aesthetically to ensure the utmost comfort.

In addition, Malone has designed each piece to have its “own appeal,” as the brand’s ethos is that footwear should be worn and enjoyed, independently from the occasion or the mood.

The collection plays with classic materials such as rich Nappa, subtle suede and polished patent and calf and also statement fabrications including rich embossed velvets, printed pony and woven denim alongside glitter and Swarovski crystals. The colour palette combines traditional tones of blacks, browns and earthy hues with jewel-toned sapphires and emeralds. Each style also features the signature Malone Souliers discreet strap detailing.

The Malone Souliers spring/summer 2020 men’s collection will be available to purchase in store and online from December 2019.

Sketches: courtesy of Malone Souliers