Manchester United and Paul Smith launch accessories

Football giants Manchester United are continuing to conquer the fashion world, launching a new campaign collection of accessories with Paul Smith, less than a month after the team unveiled its first denim wear collection with True Religion .

The collaboration with Paul Smith builds upon their existing formalwear partnership, which has seen the designer label providing suits to the football team since 2008, and focuses on graphic accessories that mix Paul Smith designs with Manchester United’s football heritage.

The capsule accessories collection centres around two photo prints featuring vintage Manchester United scarves and rosettes and can be seen on a range of products including a laptop sleeve, a wash bag, notebooks, leather wallets and cardholders, plus iPhone 8 cases.

The highlight of the collection is the colourful striped wool scarf, socks and cufflinks, featuring the signature style of Paul Smith, which sit alongside two ties featuring the Manchester United crest, which is available in red or black.

Paul Smith’s association with Manchester United began in 2008 when the British designer supplied the team and officials with suits for their UEFA Champions League Final victory in Moscow. Since then, Manchester United players and staff have also worn custom Paul Smith suits for their FA Cup Final appearance in 2018 and Europa League victory in 2017.

The Paul Smith and Manchester United accessories collection is available from selected Paul Smith stores and online, as well as at the Manchester United Megastore at Old Trafford and online at United Direct. Prices range from 25 to 165 pounds.

Images: Manchester United website