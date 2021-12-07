Mango collaborates with artist Tiago Majuelos

Barcelona-based artist Tiago Majuelos has collaborated with fast-fashion brand Mango for a limited-edition capsule of sustainable cotton t-shirts and sweatshirts inspired by Mediterranean culture and lifestyle. This collaboration comes as U.S. holiday retail sales are projected to rise 8.5 to 10.5 percent this year according to Supermarketnews.

“As a Mediterranean, it makes me happy to think that I am somehow part of all the cultures that have given us so much. Of all the values that inspire this collaboration, for me teamwork is key. It is the only vehicle to go far as a human collective”, Majuelos said in a statement.

Considering the nature of this collection that is meant to reflect Mango’s commitment to sustainability, the collaboration also alludes to natural environments. combines references or sporting languages to reinforce the concept of retro sport.

The capsule comprises classic and contemporary references that Majuelos described as “classic, functional and fun”. The seven-piece capsule collection includes hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and jackets. Mango is also focusing on gifting with the holiday season here as part of their “With love” campaign for customizable gift boxes for customers.