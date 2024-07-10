Mango debuts first AI-generated campaign

Forget for one moment the complex interplay between technological advancement and traditional creative processes in the fashion industry, and have a look at Mango’s first AI-generated campaign.

The Spanish high street giant has shrugged off any concerns about AI potentially homogenising fashion imagery, unveiling an AI-generated campaign for its new teen line.

"This initiative reflects our continued commitment to innovation in the fashion world," Jordi Alex, Chief Information Technology Officer at Mango said in a statement emailed to FashionUnited. "AI is a technological revolution with great opportunities that should act as a co-pilot to extend the capabilities of our employees" he adds.

A variety of internal teams collaborated on the development of the campaign, including Mango Teen's design, art and styling, dataset and AI model training and its photography studio, among others, Mango said. There are, however, ethical considerations with AI models, as they may perpetuate biases present in various data sets, potentially reinforcing unrealistic beauty standards or lack of diversity.

While Mango has disclosed the use of AI, some consumers may still feel confused if they cannot easily distinguish between AI-generated and traditional campaign images.

Early adopter of technology

What is interesting, however, is that Mango has been integrating artificial intelligence into its operations since 2018. An early adopter of new technologies, Mango said it began developing over fifteen distinct AI-powered platforms across various aspects of its value chain. These innovations span from pricing strategies to personalised customer experiences, showcasing the company's commitment to technological advancement in the fashion industry.

One of Mango's most notable AI implementations is an internal conversational platform designed to address the needs of employees and partners. This system likely streamlines communication and enhances operational efficiency within the organization. Additionally, the company has introduced an image generation AI platform that serves as a wellspring of inspiration for its design and product teams. This tool aids in the creation of prints, fabrics, and garments, while also providing ideas for window displays, architecture, and interior design, thus fostering creativity and innovation across multiple facets of the business.

Mango has also harnessed AI to optimize its pricing policies, both on its e-commerce platform mango.com and throughout its physical retail network. Furthermore, the company utilises data analytics strategies, taking a page out of Shein and Temu's playbook, by making product recommendations for its customers, which it says enhances the shopping experience through personalised suggestions, but is also a key driver of sales and stock level optimisation.

In January this year Mango joined the metaverse through Roblox, the immersive digital platform that boasts over 70 million daily active users. The company launched its first virtual store within the Outfit Shopping Mall on Roblox, enabling users to purchase digital versions of Mango Teen clothing and accessories for their avatars. Revenue from its digital endeavours has not been disclosed.