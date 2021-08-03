Mango integrates plus size Violeta line

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has confirmed that it has completed the integration of its plus-size Violeta by Mango range into its existing womenswear range.

The move is part of its commitment to inclusivity, added the retailer in a press release, and will mean that 500 models available in the Violeta by Mango line will be added to its womenswear, extending the size range up to size 54 and 4XL.

In addition, Mango has also decided to extend the size range of the rest of the collection, by adding the sizes 32 (XXS) and 46 (XXL) to almost all of the designs in its woman collection, as it looks to be able to “dress a larger number of customers”.

The garments sold under the Violeta by Mango brand will also become more affordable, added Mango, as integration into the general collection means it has larger purchasing volumes.

The plus-size offering going forward will also feature Mango designs, as the retailer’s women’s design team have integrated the Violeta by Mango pattern makers to maintain and apply the skills acquired in patternmaking.

In towns and cities where there used to be dedicated Violeta by Mango stores, the retailer said that a selection of garments up to size 54 will still be available in Mango Woman stores. In these stores, customers will be able “to receive personalised attention from the store staff, who will be able to show them the collection and, if necessary, make their purchase online via a tablet”.