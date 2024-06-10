Mango launches capsule collection with Siedrés

Spanish retailer Mango has launched a new capsule collection in collaboration with Turkish brand Siedrés, which combines “the style of two Mediterranean cultures”.

The limited-edition collection for SS24 draws inspiration from Y2K style, including the hibiscus flower print described as “the star of so many summer outfits in the 2000s,” to offer colourful and joyful garments that celebrate the arrival of summer.

Siedrés x Mango collection Credits: Mango photographed by Ryan McGinley

The range emphasises the use of colour, with primary colours of yellows, reds and blues seen alongside prints that “give light and freshness to the garments,” as well as pieces with transparencies and others in crochet “for a more daring look”.

Casual outfits take centre stage, with dresses and T-shirt and trouser combinations. The collection also includes accessories such as shoes, bags and costume jewellery.

Siedrés x Mango collection Credits: Mango photographed by Ryan McGinley

To celebrate the collaboration, Mango tapped photographer Ryan McGinley to capture the collection in Formentera, “paying homage to the night of San Juan,” which coincides with the summer solstice and is widely celebrated in the Mediterranean to welcome the long days of sunshine.

Siedrés x Mango is the latest collaboration from Mango, which has previously worked with other brands, artists and talents, including Victoria Beckham, Simon Miller, Camille Charrière and Pernille Teisbaek.

Siedrés x Mango collection Credits: Mango photographed by Ryan McGinley

Siedrés x Mango collection Credits: Mango photographed by Ryan McGinley