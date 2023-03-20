Mango launches events collection Capsule

Spanish high street retailer Mango is launching an occasionwear collection called Capsule.

The brand is responding to a focus on more formal dressing and outfitting for events, creating a limited-edition capsule of occasionwear pieces. In a statement Mango said retail prices would range from 22 pounds to 310 pounds.

The collection includes dresses, jumpsuits and two-piece tailoring from key fabrics such as silk, viscose and taffeta.

Sales of occasionwear have been booming since the pandemic, with categories like dresses and embellished items seeing huge growth, according to Edited, a retail intelligence company.

Mango said its occasionwear Capsule would focus on three colour groups to ensure the pieces can be reworn in other seasons.

“Mango is a brand that stands out for events and with Capsule we are going one step further with an exclusive product featuring exquisite materials” - Justicia Ruano, Creative Director of Mango Woman, said in a statement.

The Capsule collection will be available in select stores and online from Monday, with twice-monthly deliveries scheduled between March and September, ahead of the formal event seasons.