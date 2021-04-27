Mango launches first post-mastectomy collection

Spanish retailer Mango has introduced a new collection of bras, underwear and swimwear garments for women who have undergone a breast mastectomy.

The post-mastectomy collection is in response to a challenge from the non-profit organisation, Teta and Teta to create a version of Lola, the first single-cup bra, explained Mango, and the retail group will donate all profits from the sales to the charity.

The Lola bra has a single cup and the Mango design team has complemented the offering with alternative formats for breast implants and by increasing product diversity with single cup swimwear as well as underwear garments.

The capsule collection is made up of three bras, two swimsuits and a bikini, and include adaptable designs for women who have undergone a mastectomy, as well as for women with a breast implant or prosthesis.

The designs, which were made in Spain, will be available worldwide on Mango.com in a wide range of sizes, from S to XXXL. Prices range from 12.99 to 49.99 pounds.

Justi Ruano, design director at Mango, said in a statement: “Our community, our customers, are our priority. Listening to them, offering solutions and adapting to their needs.”